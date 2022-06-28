ANL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
ASC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.25%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.04%)
AVN 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.06%)
BOP 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.07%)
FNEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.89%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.25%)
GTECH 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.52%)
HUMNL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.28%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.17%)
MLCF 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
PACE 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.11%)
PTC 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
SNGP 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.47%)
TELE 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.63%)
TPL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.09%)
TPLP 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.87%)
TREET 29.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.56%)
TRG 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
UNITY 20.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.51%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
YOUW 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.24%)
BR100 4,112 Decreased By -48 (-1.15%)
BR30 15,168 Decreased By -219.4 (-1.43%)
KSE100 41,766 Decreased By -113 (-0.27%)
KSE30 15,934 Decreased By -75 (-0.47%)
Ukraine facing ‘brutality’ unseen in Europe since WWII: NATO chief

AFP 28 Jun, 2022

MADRID: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday urged alliance leaders heading to a summit in Madrid to keep up their backing for Ukraine as it faces an onslaught from Russia.

“It is extremely important that we are ready to continue to provide support because Ukraine now faces a brutality which we haven’t seen in Europe since the Second World War,” Stoltenberg said ahead of the gathering in Spain.

NATO allies have funnelled billions of dollars of arms to Kyiv – including increasingly heavy and longer-range weapons – as it battles to hold back the Kremlin’s forces.

The alliance is set to agree an additional joint package at the summit in Madrid that will include secure communications equipment, anti-drone systems and training to help Ukraine switch to more modern Western weapons in the longer term.

G7 vows to drive up costs for Russia over Ukraine war

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky – who is set to address NATO leaders – tweeted that he had spoken to Stoltenberg in the run-up to stress “the importance of a powerful missile defence system for Ukraine to prevent Russian terrorist attacks”.

That call came after a Russian missile strike on a mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, which drew angry condemnation from Kyiv’s Western backers.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shaken NATO and reshaped the security situation in Europe.

Stoltenberg has said the US-led military alliance will unveil the largest overhaul of its defence and deterrence since the end of the Cold War.

Jens Stoltenberg NATO chief Russian invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war

