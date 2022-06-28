ECP seeks Army deployment in NA-245 by-election, Sindh LG polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday decided to deploy the Pakistan Army and Rangers personnel outside the polling stations in the NA-245 by-poll in Karachi, Aaj News reported.

The election is scheduled to be held on July 27. The development comes in the aftermath of violence during the recent NA-240 by-election in Karachi.

The NA-245 constituency falls in District East IV and includes areas of Garden, Lines Area, Jamshed Quarters, PIB Colony, PECHS, and Tariq Road.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Aamir Liaquat Hussain on June 9.

For the army deployment during the by-poll, the ECP wrote a letter to defence secretary, which reads that under Article 220 of the Constitution, the state wanted the army to help it provide a level-playing field and conducive environment for all the stakeholders during the by-election.

The ECP drew the defence secretary’s attention to the prevailing law and order situation in the constituency and noted that it would be highly appreciated if necessary directions were issued to the quarters concerned for the deployment of sufficient strength of the Pakistan Army as QRF/ standby mode, in the constituency.

Similarly, the Election Commission has also decided to deploy army and Rangers troops outside polling stations during the second phase of Sindh Local Government (LG) polls to be held on July 24.

Earlier, the Secretary Election Commission briefed a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on the first phase of LG polls in Sindh.

He apprised the participants that violence and mismanagement were reported in 10 of the 14 districts, during which at least two people were killed and scores of others were injured. A total of 25 FIRs were registered against violent political workers.

The Chief Election Commissioner expressed displeasure over reports of misprinting of ballot papers and ordered an inquiry against the officials responsible.

He also directed the officials concerned to make foolproof arrangements for the second phase of LG polls in the province.