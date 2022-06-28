ANL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.26%)
ASC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.36%)
AVN 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.07%)
BOP 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
FFL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
GGGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.01%)
GGL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.66%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
KEL 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.13%)
MLCF 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
PACE 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 18.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.92%)
PTC 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.03%)
TELE 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
TPL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.47%)
TPLP 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.87%)
TREET 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
TRG 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
UNITY 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.97%)
WAVES 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.02%)
BR100 4,142 Decreased By -17.9 (-0.43%)
BR30 15,256 Decreased By -131.1 (-0.85%)
KSE100 41,784 Decreased By -94.9 (-0.23%)
KSE30 15,965 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia’s Putin to meet Iran’s Raisi in Ashgabat on Wednesday

Reuters 28 Jun, 2022

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during a visit to Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

Putin is making his first known trip abroad since the start of what Moscow calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

He is expected to meet Tajik President Imomali Rakhmon in Dushanbe later on Tuesday.

Putin to make first foreign trip since launching Ukraine war

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin would return to Moscow on Wednesday evening.

Ukraine Ebrahim Raisi Russian President Vladimir Putin Ashgabat Tajik President Imomali Rakhmon

Comments

1000 characters

Russia’s Putin to meet Iran’s Raisi in Ashgabat on Wednesday

Inching closer: Pakistan receives combined IMF targets for 7th, 8th reviews

Intra-day update: Rupee posts gain as Pakistan receives IMF targets

India bans Twitter accounts of several Pakistani embassies

Karachi: Woman dies as protest against load-shedding continues

Moody's says Russia defaulted on debt

India rupee hits record low on higher global crude prices

46 migrants found dead in tractor-trailer in Texas

NA: Amendments to finance bill may be presented today

High-quality coal from Afghanistan: PM approves import in rupees

PM forewarns of ‘very tough’ IMF conditionalities

Read more stories