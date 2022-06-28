ANL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.32%)
India bans Twitter accounts of several Pakistani embassies

  • Foreign Office urges India to immediately unblock accounts of Pakistani mission in Iran, Turkiye and Egypt
BR Web Desk 28 Jun, 2022

Expressing alarm over India blocking Twitter accounts of Pakistani embassies in several locations, Pakistan has called on Twitter to immediately restore access to the accounts and "ensure adherence to democratic freedom of speech and expression".

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the accounts that were blocked in India are official handles run by Pakistan's missions in countries including Iran, Turkiye and Egypt.

"Diminishing space for plurality of voices and access to information in India is extremely alarming. Social media platforms must abide by applicable international norms," it said.

The statement by the FO comes after Republic World reported that India had also blocked the Twitter handle of Radio Pakistan.

Pakistan condemns anti-Azaan measures in Indian state of Karnataka

The move by India came after its Ministry of Information and Broadcasting blocked 16 YouTube news channels back in April, including six Pakistan-based channels. The ministry claimed they were "spreading disinformation related to India's national security, foreign relations, and public order", as per IndiaTV.

