ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
ASC 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
ASL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
AVN 80.66 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (6.06%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.42%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
GGL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.3%)
GTECH 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.28%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (8.71%)
KOSM 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
MLCF 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.5%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
PTC 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.41%)
TELE 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
TPL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.47%)
TPLP 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.68%)
TREET 30.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.23%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.37%)
UNITY 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.33%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.98%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
BR100 4,160 Increased By 76.4 (1.87%)
BR30 15,387 Increased By 402.4 (2.69%)
KSE100 41,879 Increased By 826.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 16,009 Increased By 346.4 (2.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US MIDDAY: Gold steadies

Reuters 28 Jun, 2022

NEW YORK: Gold prices steadied on Monday, helped by a weaker dollar as recession fears persisted, while investors watched for any cues on policy moves at the European Central Bank’s forum in Portugal.

Spot gold was flat at $1,825.79 per ounce by 12:10 p.m. ET (1610 GMT). US gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,826.30.

The dollar fell, making bullion more appealing for overseas buyers.

In the short term, gold’s outlook is mixed as there is “great uncertainty this summer”, with chances of a more aggressive Federal Reserve on one side and recession risks on the other, said Edward Moya, senior analyst with OANDA.

“However, gold still does look attractive in the long term due to recession risks for the end of next year,” Moya added.

Capping gold’s advance was a rise in US 10-Year Treasury yields.

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation spikes and economic risks, but higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

Investors are watching for any signs of future policy moves as central bank heads, including ECB President Christine Lagarde and Fed Chair Jerome Powell, attend the annual forum in Sintra.

Meanwhile, analysts said a plan by Britain, the United States, Japan and Canada to ban imports of Russian gold to tighten sanctions on Moscow may only have a limited fundamental impact.

“Not much gold is being exported to the G-7 nations, primarily because of the lack of flights from Russia since the war started. The impact on the gold price has thus far been negligible,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, wrote in a note.

Russia, the world’s third-largest gold producer, accounts for about 10% of global production.

Spot silver rose 0.7% to $21.26 per ounce, platinum fell 0.5% to $903.08.

Palladium rose 0.7% to $1,888.50.

Silver Price gold rates US MIDDAY Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

US MIDDAY: Gold steadies

PM forewarns of ‘very tough’ IMF conditionalities

Encashment of guarantee: SEL approaches PM against PPIB decision

Economic advisory body comprises PM, the Pashas, others

High-quality coal from Afghanistan: PM approves import in rupees

May FCA: Discos get Rs7.90/unit tariff hike

DSSI framework: $107m debt relief pact inked with France

No cut motions due to absence of opposition: NA approves 83 demands for grants

Russia, rejecting default, tells investors to go to western financial agents

Abolition of Octroi, Zila tax: Sindh govt to get Rs3.5bn to offset against losses

Govt fuel oil imports hit 4-yr high as it struggles to buy LNG

Read more stories