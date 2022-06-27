LHC directs ECP to notify PTI members on Punjab Assembly reserved seats

The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed on Monday the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to notify Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) members on five reserved seats of the Punjab Assembly, Aaj News reported.

A five-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner announced the verdict.

On June 2, the ECP had stayed the notification of new MPAs on five seats of the Punjab Assembly reserved for women and minorities after they fell vacant following the de-seating of PTI dissident lawmakers.

ECP stays notification of new lawmakers on Punjab Assembly's reserved seats

In its ruling, the electoral body said that the notification would be stayed until by-elections are held.

The ECP had made a landmark decision to de-seat the 25 PTI MPAs who went against their party and voted for Hamza Shehbaz as chief minister of Punjab.

On May 28, PTI filed a petition in the LHC, requesting it to direct the ECP to notify the five new MPAs and "summon [them] personally."

Taking up the petition, the court had given the ECP a deadline of June 2 to decide on the issue.