Jun 27, 2022
Iran top diplomat to visit Turkey

AFP 27 Jun, 2022

ANKARA: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will visit Ankara on Monday after Tehran dismissed as “ridiculous” allegations by Israel that the Islamic republic was planning anti-Israeli attacks in Turkey.

Amir-Abdollahian “will pay a visit to Turkey” on Monday for talks on bilateral issues as well as current regional and international developments,” the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

The visit comes four days after Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid — set to assume the helm of a caretaker government — thanked Turkey for foiling an alleged Iranian assassination plot against its citizens in Istanbul.

Last week, Turkey detained eight members of an alleged Iranian cell who were plotting to kill Israelis including a former ambassador ahead of Lapid’s visit to Ankara.

