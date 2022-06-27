ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
Jun 27, 2022
Pakistan

Ministers condole with Farooq Sattar, on death of mother

INP 27 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Federal ministers Ayaz Sadiq and Khurram Dastagir on Sunday called on former MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar and condoled with him over the demise of his mother.

“I am here to condole over the death of Farooq Sattar’s mother,” Sadiq said, adding that he had a 20-year relationship with Sattar, who still addresses him as ‘speaker sahib’.

He said that they were tough periods during their political journey but they did not discontinue contact with each other. “The government in Islamabad is a unity government and it will be inappropriate to say that a single party could decide the fate of 220 million people of the country,” Economic Affairs Minister Ayaz Sadiq said.

He said that parties outside the Parliament should also be considered stakeholders. “At one time, Farooq Sattar led 25 MNAs in the Parliament,” he said.

He reiterated that Nawaz Sharif will return to the country and he will be served justice in a case where he was disqualified only for not receiving a salary from his son. Speaking on the occasion, Farooq Sattar invited all factions of the MQM to unite and said that Khalid Maqbool, Afaq Ahmed, Mustafa Kamal should sit together. “They should sit together for the interest of the urban centres of the province,” he said.

