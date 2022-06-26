LG polls in 14 districts of Sindh today

ISLAMABAD: All eyes are on Sindh Sunday (June 26) where 20,352 out of 21,298 candidates are in run for 5,331 out of 6,277 seats — with 946 candidates already elected unopposed — in the local government elections taking place in 14 districts in the first phase.

Larkana, Kambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushehro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, and Tharparkar are the 14 districts where LG elections are scheduled today.

Some 3,038 out of 3,190 candidates are in the run for 752 out of 887 slots of chairmen/vice chairmen with 135 contestants already elected unopposed, according to the data issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Some 2,497 out of 2,604 candidates are contesting for 687 out of 794 seats of members of the district councils with 107 candidates declared unopposed.

As many as 9,122 out of 9,744 candidates are eyeing the positions of 2,926 out of 3,548 general members’ seats for union councils. Some 622 members have already been elected unopposed on these positions, the data reveals.

Of 3,325 candidates for the positions of general members for Tehsil councils, 3,257 contestants are eyeing 626 out of 694 positions and 68 candidates have been elected unopposed.

In addition, out of 2,435 candidates for 354 positions of general members of municipal corporations, 2,411 contestants are running for 340 seats with 14 candidates already elected unopposed.

The total number of registered voters in 14 districts is 11,304,860 comprising of 6,147,442 male and 5,157,418 female voters, the ECP data suggests.

The total number of polling stations in 14 districts is 9,023, out of which, 2,145 have been marked as highly sensitive, 3,482 as sensitive and 3,396 polling stations have been marked as normal.

The electoral body has asked the Federal Energy Ministry to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during polling day of LG polls in Sindh— and by-election on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s seat PK-7 in Swat that is also scheduled today.

The total number of registered voters in PK-7 Swat is 183,308 comprising 102,088 male and 81,220 female voters, according to the ECP.

The total number of polling stations in this constituency is 124 wherein 308 polling booths have been set up, the electoral body has added.

This seat fell vacant due to the death of Awami National Party’s Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Waqar Ahmad Khan on April 30, this year.

Four candidates: Fazal Maula from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Hussain Khan from ANP, Daulat Khan from Tehreek-e-Inqilab Political Movement and independent candidate Muhammad Ali Shah are contesting PK-7 Swat by-poll.

