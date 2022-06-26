ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
ASC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.56%)
ASL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.96%)
AVN 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.37%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.09%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.14%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
GGGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.61%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-7.3%)
GTECH 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-6.88%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.06%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.49%)
MLCF 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.51%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.93%)
PRL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-6.97%)
PTC 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.04%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.77%)
TELE 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.89%)
TPL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-8.17%)
TPLP 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.66%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.97%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.13%)
UNITY 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.29%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.53%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.36%)
YOUW 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.86%)
BR100 4,083 Decreased By -179.3 (-4.21%)
BR30 14,985 Decreased By -647.2 (-4.14%)
KSE100 41,052 Decreased By -1665.2 (-3.9%)
KSE30 15,662 Decreased By -690.8 (-4.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Luxury, non-essential items: ‘Govt to lift ban on shipments already at Karachi port’

Amjad Ali Shah 26 Jun, 2022

PESHAWAR: The federal government is likely to lift the ban on shipments which have already arrived at Karachi port before its decision regarding ban on import of certain luxury and non-essential items.

In this regard, an assurance was given by the during a meeting of a high-level delegation of businessmen from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Islamabad led by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad, according to a press release issued here on Friday.

It is noted to mention the government had imposed a ban on import of certain luxury and non-essential items through notification SRO/598 (1) 2022, issued on May 19, 2022.

Members of the delegation included former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, former SCCI president Zahidullah Shinwari, Faiz Muhammad Faizi and Industrialists Association Hayatabad Peshawar President Malik Imran Ishaq.

According to the statement, a formal announcement is likely to be made by the government regarding lifting the ban on shipments of imported items which already arrived at Karachi port before the issuance of the notification.

A three-point agenda has been discussed during the meeting with Minister Naveed Qamar, included imposition of ban on import items at Karachi port that were arrived before the issuance of government’s notification/decision on May 19, 2022, collection of infrastructure cess by Sindh government and hurdles in the way of Pak-Afghan bilateral and transit trade.

On the occasion, Ghazanfar Bilour raised the issues of collecting infrastructure cess by the Sindh government while transporting shipments from Karachi port to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. After which the federal minister assured him that the issue would be taken up with the Sindh government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Federal Government Karachi Port non essential items shipments Ban on import of luxury items

Comments

1000 characters

Luxury, non-essential items: ‘Govt to lift ban on shipments already at Karachi port’

FBR reduces CVT on vehicles under amended Finance Bill 2022

FSC judgement in riba case: SBP says has moved SC for guidance

ECC approves Rs17bn for RLNG-based power plants

IK moves SC against NAB law amendment

Punjab govt likely to extend subsidy to power consumers using 100 units per month

PTI’s ‘power show’ on July 2

AJK govt presents Rs163.7bn budget

LG polls in 14 districts of Sindh today

‘Turnaround Conference’ to be held on 28th

Virtual address at CHOGM: PM pledges to equip youth with modern education

Read more stories