Luxury, non-essential items: ‘Govt to lift ban on shipments already at Karachi port’

PESHAWAR: The federal government is likely to lift the ban on shipments which have already arrived at Karachi port before its decision regarding ban on import of certain luxury and non-essential items.

In this regard, an assurance was given by the during a meeting of a high-level delegation of businessmen from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Islamabad led by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad, according to a press release issued here on Friday.

It is noted to mention the government had imposed a ban on import of certain luxury and non-essential items through notification SRO/598 (1) 2022, issued on May 19, 2022.

Members of the delegation included former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, former SCCI president Zahidullah Shinwari, Faiz Muhammad Faizi and Industrialists Association Hayatabad Peshawar President Malik Imran Ishaq.

According to the statement, a formal announcement is likely to be made by the government regarding lifting the ban on shipments of imported items which already arrived at Karachi port before the issuance of the notification.

A three-point agenda has been discussed during the meeting with Minister Naveed Qamar, included imposition of ban on import items at Karachi port that were arrived before the issuance of government’s notification/decision on May 19, 2022, collection of infrastructure cess by Sindh government and hurdles in the way of Pak-Afghan bilateral and transit trade.

On the occasion, Ghazanfar Bilour raised the issues of collecting infrastructure cess by the Sindh government while transporting shipments from Karachi port to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. After which the federal minister assured him that the issue would be taken up with the Sindh government.

