Steps taken in Larkana for peaceful conduct of LG polls

LARKANA: All security arrangements have been finalized in the Larkana district to maintain peaceful atmosphere during the Local Government polls-2022. This was stated by the Senior Superintend Police (SSP) Larkana Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh while talking to media men at his office on Saturday evening. He said that control rooms have been established to monitor the law and order situation in the district.

SSP Larkana said that 270 polling stations have been declared most sensitive, while 120 other polling stations are sensitive in Larkana, Dokri, Bakrani and Ratodero of Larkana district regarding the local bodies’ polls-2022.

All the police officers of the District have been directed to be vigilant and deal with miscreants trying to disturb peace during the elections with iron hands.

He said the mobility would be assured through Quick Response Force (QRF) Mobile teams of Police and Rangers within the sub-sectors of Larkana, Bakrani, Ratodero and Dokri respectively.