PM condoles with Zardari on demise of his mother

NAWABSHAH: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday arrived at Zardari House, Shaheed Benazir Abad and expressed his condolence with former president and president PPPP Asif Ali Zardari, on the death of his mother.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawja Saad Rafique, Minister for Trade Syed Naveed Qamar and PM’s Special Assistant Syed Fahad Hussain.

The Prime Minister along with his delegation offered fateha and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received the Prime Minister at airport. While upon arrival at Zardari House, the Prime Minister and his delegation was received by Asif Ali Zardari, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Yousuf Raza Gillani, Shazia Marri, Asifa Bhutto Zardari, Murtaza Wahab and Haji Ali Hassan Zardari.

Earlier on his visit to Karachi, MQM-P delegation called on PM Shehbaz at PAF Base Faisal to discuss matters of mutual interest including issues of Sindh.

According to details, MQM-P delegation led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui pressed for early appointment of Sindh governor and also asked PM Shehbaz for implementation of the agreement signed between MQM-P and PML-N. The delegation also discussed delay in amendment of Sindh Local Government Act.

PM Shehbaz also held a detailed meeting with Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to discuss overall political situation of the province as well as ongoing development projects.

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz attended the passing out parade of 117th Midshipman and 25th Short Service Commission course at Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi.

Prime Minister reviewed the Guard of Honour and distributed prizes among the passing out cadets for their distinctive performance.