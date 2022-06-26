ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
ASC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.56%)
ASL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.96%)
AVN 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.37%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.09%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.14%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
GGGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.61%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-7.3%)
GTECH 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-6.88%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.06%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.49%)
MLCF 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.51%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.93%)
PRL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-6.97%)
PTC 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.04%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.77%)
TELE 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.89%)
TPL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-8.17%)
TPLP 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.66%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.97%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.13%)
UNITY 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.29%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.53%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.36%)
YOUW 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.86%)
BR100 4,083 Decreased By -179.3 (-4.21%)
BR30 14,985 Decreased By -647.2 (-4.14%)
KSE100 41,052 Decreased By -1665.2 (-3.9%)
KSE30 15,662 Decreased By -690.8 (-4.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Saturday (June 25, 2022)...
Recorder Report 26 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Saturday (June 25, 2022)

=======================================
                             Per 100 kg
=======================================
Sugar                         8400-8450
Gur                          9000-11000
Shakar                      11000-13000
Ghee (16 kg)                  8200-8550
Almond (Kaghzi)             10000-42000
Almond (Simple)             12500-15000
Sogi                        40000-70000
Dry Date                    14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)              26400-36000
Chilli (Pissi)              25000-31250
Turmeric                    15500-16500
Darchini (large)            26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)                12000-12500
Dal Mong (Chilka)           12000-13000
Dal Mong (Washed)           12000-13000
Dal Mash (Sabat)            23000-25000
Dal Mash (Chilka)           25000-28000
Dal Mash (Washed)           28000-31000
Dal Masoor (Local)          19200-23000
Dal Masoor (impor)          20000-25000
Masoor (salam-impor)        23500-25000
Masoor (salam-local)        30000-35000
Gram White                  26000-30000
Gram Black                  15000-17000
Dal Chana (Thin)            14800-16000
Dal Chana (Thick)           15000-16000
White Kidney Beans (Lobia)        19000
Red Kidney Beans (Lobia)    22000-25000
---------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
---------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)         20000-23000
Basmati Super (new)         18000-20000
Kainat 1121                 18000-21000
Rice Basmati (386)          11000-13000
Basmati broken               7000-12000
---------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
---------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                     650-980
Tea (Green)                    500-1300
=======================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Akbari Mandi Lahore Grain Market Rates commodity rates

Comments

1000 characters

Lahore Grain Market Rates

FBR reduces CVT on vehicles under amended Finance Bill 2022

FSC judgement in riba case: SBP says has moved SC for guidance

ECC approves Rs17bn for RLNG-based power plants

IK moves SC against NAB law amendment

Punjab govt likely to extend subsidy to power consumers using 100 units per month

PTI’s ‘power show’ on July 2

AJK govt presents Rs163.7bn budget

LG polls in 14 districts of Sindh today

‘Turnaround Conference’ to be held on 28th

Virtual address at CHOGM: PM pledges to equip youth with modern education

Read more stories