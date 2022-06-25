ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
World

Biden signs bipartisan gun safety bill into law

Reuters 25 Jun, 2022

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Saturday signed a bipartisan gun safety bill into law, the first major federal gun reform in three decades, days after the Supreme Court expanded gun rights.

“This is monumental day,” Biden said at the White House.

The bill includes provisions to help states keep guns out of the hands of those deemed to be a danger to themselves or others and blocks gun sales to those convicted of abusing unmarried intimate partners.

US Senate advances breakthrough bill on gun safety

It does not ban sales of assault-style rifles or high-capacity magazines.

White House US Supreme Court President Joe Biden gun safety bill

