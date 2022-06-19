ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
Security forces kill six BLF terrorists in Paroom IBO: ISPR

BR Web Desk 19 Jun, 2022

The security forces on Sunday killed six terrorists of the banned Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) during an operation based on information of presence of terrorists in general area Central Makran Mountain Range, near Paroom, Balochistan, the military's media affairs wing reported.

The security forces conducted an operation to apprehend the terrorists, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The terrorists opened fire onto the security forces while escaping from their hideout after the troops started clearance operation in the area, the ISPR said.

Soldier martyred in Miranshah gunfight

The terrorists belonging to BLF were killed in ensuing exchange of fire and were involved in attacks on Security Forces Posts besides recent planting of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on the security forces’ convoys in Proom and surrounding areas of Panjgur.

In addition, arms and ammunition have also been recovered which were intended to be used by the terrorists for disrupting peace and security in the area.

“Security Forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR said.

In a separate development, Pakistan Army’s Naik Zahid Ahmed embraced martyrdom while a terrorist was killed during a gun-battle in Miranshah area of North Waziristan District on Saturday.

According to ISPR, the 23-year-old fallen hero hailed from Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

