ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
ASC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.56%)
ASL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.96%)
AVN 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.37%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.09%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.14%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
GGGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.61%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-7.3%)
GTECH 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-6.88%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.06%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.49%)
MLCF 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.51%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.93%)
PRL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-6.97%)
PTC 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.04%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.77%)
TELE 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.89%)
TPL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-8.17%)
TPLP 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.66%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.97%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.13%)
UNITY 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.29%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.53%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.36%)
YOUW 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.86%)
BR100 4,083 Decreased By -179.3 (-4.21%)
BR30 14,985 Decreased By -647.2 (-4.14%)
KSE100 41,052 Decreased By -1665.2 (-3.9%)
KSE30 15,662 Decreased By -690.8 (-4.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Dubai’s Emaar says it’s aware of report CEO detained in India

Reuters 25 Jun, 2022

Dubai’s Emaar Properties is aware of a media report that its Group Chief Executive Amit Jain has been detained in India, a spokesperson for the company said on Saturday.

“Emaar is aware of reports regarding the Group CEO Amit Jain, over an issue relating to the company’s work in India.

The issue has now been resolved and we have no further comments at this time,“ the spokesperson added.

Indian news agency ANI reported Jain has been detained on arrival at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday and handed over to local police.

Dubai restaurants earn Middle East’s first Michelin stars

The reason for his detention was unclear.

Emaar, builder of the world’s tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa, is Dubai’s largest listed developer.

The Dubai government owns a minority stake in the developer through its sovereign wealth fund.

Dubai’s government media office and the UAE foreign ministry did not immediately respond to questions on the ANI report.

Emaar Properties Dubai's Group Chief Executive Amit Jain Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport

Comments

1000 characters

Dubai’s Emaar says it’s aware of report CEO detained in India

PM Shehbaz says country’s economic future linked with CPEC, Gwadar port

Listed SOEs: Govt likely to offer block trade of shares

Supertax: revenue impact estimated at Rs80bn

Large-scale industry: Govt announces 10pc supertax to clinch IMF deal

April FCA: Nepra allows KE hike of Rs5.27/unit

Macron's tense, last-gasp Putin call on eve of Ukraine invasion

EU's Borrell reaches Iran in bid to revive nuclear talks

PD asked to nominate two directors to represent GoP on KE board

Troubled waters: PM reaches out to Gwadar fishermen

Read more stories