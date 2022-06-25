Troubled waters: PM reaches out to Gwadar fishermen

GWADAR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced the provision of 200 acres of land for the establishment of a residential colony for the fishermen of Gwadar, besides the distribution of 2,000 motorboat engines to help them earn a livelihood.

The prime minister stated this in an interaction with local fishermen at Gwadar Business Centre during his day-long visit to the port city.

The measures were announced in view of the problems faced by the fishermen of Gwadar in the shape of displacement and difficulty in access to the sea that was affecting the fishery sector.

The prime minister said his second visit within a month was aimed at holding direct interaction with the fishermen and getting their feedback on the issues being faced by them.

To ensure merit-based distribution of marine engines among the fishermen, he directed the Planning Ministry to define a criterion with a set of parameters at the earliest.

The process of transparent bidding, he said, would be carried out within three months in line with the PEPRA Rules.

PM Shehbaz assured the fishermen of addressing their problems on priority, saying the development of the province was “meaningless” without resolution of the problems of the locals. It was the government’s responsibility to address the challenges faced by the locals, he added.

He said the federal government would take the provincial government on board for consultations on the development projects.

On supply of clean drinking water, he said Gwadar Development Authority had given assurance to complete the process of laying new pipes by September.

Regarding electricity, the PM said 29-kilometre-long transmission lines for supply of 100 mega watts from Iran was delayed by the previous government, whereas the Iranian side had completed the project on its side.

He said the government would bring the matter before the cabinet for approval to ensure availability of power for Balochistan.

He said it would develop a base-load of electricity and would be later supplemented by solar projects. An announcement would soon be made on the provision of solar panels to the people of Balochistan, he added.

He lauded the sacrifices of local people by braving the challenges during the construction of Gwadar Port, which was a harbinger for their prosperity.

The PM said the establishment of Gwadar University had been included in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and maximum funds would be provided for the education of students at par with rest of the country.