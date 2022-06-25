UHS, Sheffield varsity launch training programme for medical teachers

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) in collaboration with the University of Sheffield, UK, has launched a training programme for the medical teachers enabling them to bring knowledge and skills to solve problems, make sense of information and know how to gather and evaluate evidence to make timely decisions.

The programme consisting of six workshops of a three-day duration each will be funded by the British Council under its “Going Global Partnerships” grant supporting partnerships between universities, colleges, education policymakers, civil society organizations, and industry partners in the UK and around the world. This specific grant is for developing skills in development in science, technology, engineering, and math, collectively termed as STEM Education Initiative.

The workshops will be organised by the UHS Medical Education department. Two of the six workshops will be held in Lahore and one each in Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, and Mirpur, Azad Kashmir, in which medical teachers will be trained in the latest teaching techniques of transformational, problem-based, and blended learning.

Under the programme, 150 nominated teachers from different medical and dental colleges of Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir will participate in the workshops that will be trained as the master trainers. No fee will be charged from any participant. Workshop facilitators will include British and Pakistani experts.

