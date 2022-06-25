Sindh govt accused of turning religious minorities into aliens

KARACHI: Hindu legislators on Friday slammed the Sindh government for turning the religious minorities into aliens in the province, as the Sindh Assembly continued its debate on the fiscal budget 2022-23.

GDA’s Nand Kumar Goklani said that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Chairman PPP, failed to honour its pledge to get a minority bill adopted from the assembly.

A minority commission was also not established, he said that the provincial government has turned the religious minorities into aliens. He also demanded for appointment of new officers in bureaucracy.

MQM’s Sanjay Perwani said that the government has allocated Rs50 million for Pakistan Hindu Council, calling the funding as “contempt” to the entire minority.

“We don’t recognize Pakistan Hindu Council,” he disputed the huge allocation, saying that an outsider was handed over the funds but members of the provincial assembly are left high and dry.

PPP’s Dr Lal Chand appreciated his party’s rule for spreading out a healthcare network to Sindh’s each and every UC, saying that the Sindh government is committed to carry out the NICVD project across the province.

He said that there some villages that are faced with the natural gas problem, which the government should prioritize. He said that liver and kidney transplantation are taking place at the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences,

Dr Seema Zia of the PTI said that the Sindh government has no priorities towards the poor education and healthcare sector. She told the house that papers are leaked in the board exams.

She said that the province also lacks an English medium school, asking the government to provide buses for college students since the city is in dearth of public transportation system.

“Here neither people are secure nor kids,” she expressed worries. PTI’s Shah Nawaz Jadoon said that there is about 70 percent dropout of kids from schools in the province.

In Keamari, he said, there is not a single girls primary school. “Keamari is being treated unfairly,” he said that Keamari has evolved into a district but it also spurred corruption in the seaport town.

He criticised the Sindh government for not building a jetty in the breakaway parts of Keamari - Baba and Bhit Islands. “People of Baba, Bhit Islands constructed the long deteriorated jetty through a self finance,” he added.

“Every government intends to solve maximum problems of the public and bring in uplift projects,” Sindh Agriculture Minister, Muhammad Ismail Rahoo told the house.

Over the past 13 years, he said that the Sindh government has established 17 universities as it aims at bring a quality education to all. He also criticised the past government of Imran Khan for not sanctioning an single development project for Sindh.

MQM’s Nadeem Siddiqi also criticised the Sindh government for poor infrastructure, saying that roads and other facilities have worsen over the past 13 years.

He said that PPP rule failed to provide a new industrial land despite investors were charged fee. He said that hospitals lack all basic and advanced facilities, adding that local government primary infrastructure has completely vanished in Hyderabad.

MMA’s Syed Abdul Rasheed said that healthcare facilities in Lyari General Hospitals are widely missing. He said that a group with a vested interest is imposed on the country that hampers national growth.

The Sindh government, he said, spared only Rs10 billion for Karachi with 10 schemes each for women and youth. He called the monetary allocation “unjust”.

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, the Sindh Health Minister, said that his department is working hard to provide the medical facilities to the patients. A fund of Rs500 million is allocated for the infection disease hospital, she said.

PTI’s parliamentary leader, Khurram Sher Zaman Khan said that 70 percent of the entire metropolis is at the mercy of water tankers to get the utility. Either correct Karachi Water and Sewerage Board or hand it over to the Rangers, he told the Sindh government.

The government, he said, has spent Rs1100 billion on school education in the last 14 years but whether it has brought any better change in the public sector academia. He said that there are 31,000 government-run schools which lack electricity.

