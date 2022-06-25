ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
World

UK publishes anti-money laundering regime review

Reuters 25 Jun, 2022

LONDON: Britain’s finance ministry published on Friday a review of the country’s anti-money laundering rules and its system for countering the financing of terrorism, part of a broader push by the govt to crack down on economic crime. “This review has made clear that some of our most powerful levers for change are those which are wider than the regulations, including how we work with partners in law enforcement and beyond,” the ministry said. “The govt is due to publish its second Economic Crime Plan later this year, and many areas of interest from this review will naturally flow into that wider forum.”

