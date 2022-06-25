ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
World

Girls arrested for removing hijab at Iran skateboarding event

AFP 25 Jun, 2022

TEHRAN: Iranian police have arrested several teenage girls for not wearing headscarves at a skateboarding day in the southern city of Shiraz, along with some of the event’s organisers, state media reported Friday.

A number of girls “removed their hijab at the end of the sports event without observing the religious considerations and legal norms”, state news agency IRNA quoted Shiraz police chief Faraj Shojaee as saying.

“With the coordination of the judiciary, a number of perpetrators and people related to this gathering were identified and arrested on Thursday,” he said.

A video purporting to show Tuesday’s “Go Skateboarding Day” event went viral in Iran on social media.

“Holding any mixed sports or non-sports gathering without observing the religious and legal norms is prohibited... and the organisers will be dealt with according to the law,” Shojaee added.

Shiraz governor Lotfollah Sheybani said the event was “held with the intention of breaking social, religious and national rules and norms”, IRNA reported.

Under Islamic law in force in Iran since its 1979 revolution, women must wear a hijab that covers the head and neck while concealing the hair.

IRNA Iranian police Faraj Shojaee

