KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 17.886 billion and the number of lots traded at 19,246. Major business was contributed by Gold (PKR 4.017 billion), followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.266 billion), Crude Oil amounting to PKR 3.043 billion, Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.887 billion), Silver (PKR 1.777 billion), DJ (PKR 1.428 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 425.925 million), Copper (PKR 400.588 million), Platinum (PKR 355.760 million), SP 500 (PKR 203.686 million), Palladium (PKR 76.882 million) and Brent (PKR 2.745 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 2 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 2.537 million were traded.

