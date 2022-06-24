CEJ-IBA conference on conflict reporting from tomorrow

KARACHI: The Centre of Excellence in Journalism at the Institute of Business Administration will be hosting a two-day conference on ‘Extreme Reporting: Conflict and Peace in the Digital Age’ on June 25th and 26th. There will be seven panels spread over two days where industry experts will talk about media laws and regulations, reporting from conflict zones and the need for journalism among other topics.

This conference is a part of the Peace Journalism Program, held by the CEJ in collaboration with US Consulate Karachi that began in May 2021 and will conclude this month. The program included online workshops on peace and conflict reporting, mobile journalism, data journalism, social media & photojournalism. The program also offered a mentorship with senior journalists.

Talking about the program, CEJ-IBA Director Amber Rahim Shamsi said that conflict has traditionally fueled journalism, but social media has turbo-charged political polarization, and disinformation and misinformation. The CEJ-IBA is honored to host leading journalists, political figures, creators from film and music, budding satirists and commentators on the pressing issues plaguing the media industry in the digital age, and to celebrate the young journalists from across Pakistan who participated in the CEJ-IBA’s peace journalism workshops.”

IBA’s Executive Director, Professor Dr. S. Akbar Zaidi said that he was delighted to be part of this conference which brings together Pakistan’s best and bravest journalists talking peace and about the challenges they face in an age of growing conflict, from those related to control and regulations, to outright intimidation and threats.

For the last eight years CEJ-IBA has been training and facilitating journalists’ networks to improve the quality of conflict and peace reporting.

