ANL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.5%)
ASC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.42%)
AVN 78.70 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.59%)
BOP 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.14%)
FFL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.3%)
FNEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
GGGL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
GGL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUMNL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
KEL 2.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (6.77%)
KOSM 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.55%)
PIBTL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.02%)
PRL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.47%)
PTC 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.13%)
SNGP 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
TPL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TPLP 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TREET 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.17%)
TRG 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.1%)
UNITY 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
WAVES 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,263 Increased By 33 (0.78%)
BR30 15,632 Increased By 246.3 (1.6%)
KSE100 42,717 Increased By 258.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 16,353 Increased By 94.6 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Qatar shares suffer biggest weekly drop in two years on recession fears

Reuters 24 Jun, 2022

DUBAI: Qatari shares led declines in the Gulf on Thursday to post their biggest weekly decline in more than two years, as investors worried that further rises in interest rates to quell decades-high inflation would tip economies into a recession.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday the central bank was not trying to engineer a recession to stop inflation but was fully committed to bringing prices under control even if doing so risked an economic downturn.

A Reuters poll showed the Fed will deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate hike in July, followed by a half-percentage-point rise in September, and won’t scale back to quarter-percentage-point moves until November at the earliest.

In Qatar, the benchmark index closed 1.6% lower, as stocks fell across board, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar sliding 4.4%.

The index posted a weekly loss of 6.4%, its biggest loss in a week since March 2020.

The Qatari stocks were volatile and could record more price corrections after a difficult week, said Eman AlAyyaf, chief executive officer of EA Trading.

“In this regard, investors’ sentiment turned pessimistic and natural gas prices decreased.”

Dubai’s main share index retreated 1.1%, weighed down by a 1.9% decline in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties .

In Abu Dhabi, the equities dropped 0.6%, hit by a 1.5% drop in telecoms firm e&.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index eased 0.1% in a choppy trade, with Sahara International Petrochemical Company losing 3.2%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index slipped 1.8%, hit by a 3% decline in top lender Commercial International Bank.

According to AlAyyaf, the market remains strongly exposed to another bout of decreases as international investors sell.

SAUDI ARABIA eased 0.1% to 11,311

ABU DHABI down 0.6% to 8,244

DUBAI fell 1.1% to 3,199

QATAR dropped 1.6% to 11,753

EGYPT dropped 1.8% to 9,440

BAHRAIN retreated 0.7% to 1,816

OMAN down 0.5% to 4,115

KUWAIT added 0.2% to 8,018.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recession Qatar shares

Comments

1000 characters

Qatar shares suffer biggest weekly drop in two years on recession fears

Oil prices hiked to avert default, says Miftah

Sale of over 66pc Abraaj stake in K-Electric: Shanghai Electric must get the green light within three months, PM tells Khaqan

Finance Bill 2022: Senate adopts 244 recommendations

Additional taxation measures of over Rs436bn on the cards

Debt-recapitalisation of NPPMCL plants: PC tries to persuade MoE to materialise bank deals

Targeted subsidy: Ministries asked to prepare proposals

IMF has asked for more taxes, claims Tarin

KE’s foreign investors meet Dastgir

FCA mechanism: KE seeks record Rs11.33 per unit hike for May

Wapda, Discos: No employee to get free electricity: ministry

Read more stories