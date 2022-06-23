ANL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.06%)
ASC 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
ASL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.17%)
AVN 77.97 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
BOP 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.79%)
CNERGY 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.6%)
FFL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.32%)
FNEL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
GGGL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.01%)
GGL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.25%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUMNL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (7.14%)
KOSM 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.52%)
MLCF 27.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
PACE 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
PIBTL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.54%)
PRL 19.44 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.1%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.07%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
SNGP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.05%)
TPL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
TPLP 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
TREET 30.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.59%)
TRG 78.16 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.05%)
UNITY 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WAVES 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.35%)
BR100 4,278 Increased By 48.2 (1.14%)
BR30 15,633 Increased By 247 (1.61%)
KSE100 42,766 Increased By 307.7 (0.72%)
KSE30 16,380 Increased By 121.4 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Govt panel member says BOJ’s yield cap causing ‘negative spiral’ of yen falls

Reuters 23 Jun, 2022

TOKYO: The Bank of Japan’s resolve to keep borrowing costs ultra-low is causing a “negative spiral” of yen weakness that highlights the need to tweak its yield cap policy, said Yuri Okina, a member of a key government panel, adding to criticism of the BOJ’s policy.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has vowed to defend the bank’s 0.25% cap for the 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield, to support the economy with very low interest rates.

The policy divergence between the BOJ and the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is hiking rates aggressively, pushed the yen to a 24-year low of 136.71 per dollar on Wednesday. It bounced back slightly to around 135.46 on Thursday afternoon.

“Recent moves are very sharp and problematic. The yen could weaken further as the Japan-U.S. interest rate gap widens,” said Okina, a former BOJ official.

“We’re seeing a negative spiral in which Kuroda’s comments stressing the need to defend the 0.25% cap are accelerating yen falls,” she told Reuters on Wednesday.

To avoid further yen falls, the BOJ could tweak its message and stress more that yen moves would be taken into account in guiding monetary policy, she said.

There was also scope to fine-tune the BOJ’s yield curve control (YCC) policy and allow long-term interest rates to move more flexibly around its target, Okina said.

“It’s hard to raise rates drastically now because Japan must prevent its economy from slipping into stagflation,” she said.

“But at some point in the future, the BOJ needs to consider allowing the 10-year yield to move at a wider range, instead of pinning it” around zero, Okina said.

Under YCC, the BOJ sets a -0.1% target for short-term rates and that for the 10-year JGB yield around 0%. It has also pledged to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year JGBs daily to defend a 0.25% cap around its 10-year yield target.

Kuroda has repeatedly said the BOJ does not target currency rates in guiding monetary policy, and brushed aside calls from some lawmakers to counter yen falls by tweaking YCC.

Some analysts and opposition lawmakers have recently escalated their criticism over the BOJ’s ultra-loose policy, blaming it for causing an unwelcome yen tumble that is inflating the cost of importing fuel and raw material.

Okina is currently a member of a government panel debating Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s growth strategies. She is also head of private think tank Japan Research Institute.

Bank of Japan BOJ JGB 10-year

Comments

1000 characters

Govt panel member says BOJ’s yield cap causing ‘negative spiral’ of yen falls

Steel sector: Amended finance bill may restore turnover tax adjustment

$2.3bn loan agreement signed with Chinese consortium: Miftah says inflows expected ‘within days’

PD on track over energy sector structural reforms with IMF

FBR achieves budgeted target of Rs5.829trn

FTA signing with GCC agreed

Banking sector: SBP announces steps aimed at conserving energy, fuel

‘KSA is assisting in getting another deferred oil facility through IDB’

Progress made over FY23 budget: IMF

Anomaly Committees: Miftah visits FBR HQs where he reviews recommendations

1Q of FY 2021-22: KE allowed to recover QTA to the tune of Re0.57/unit from consumers

Read more stories