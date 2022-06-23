ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
Anomaly Committees: Miftah visits FBR HQs where he reviews recommendations

Sohail Sarfraz 23 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail reviewed the recommendations of the Anomaly Committees at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to identify and remove the technical, legal, and business-related anomalies in the Finance Bill, 2022.

In this connection, Ismail visited the FBR headquarters and chaired a meeting on the Anomaly Committees.

The Anomaly Committees have completed their work and finalised the recommendations on Wednesday.

The minister analysed the recommendations of the Anomaly Committee (Business) and Anomaly Committee (Technical). The Anomaly Committee (Technical) has received over 70 recommendations and 15 have been accepted by the committee.

The anomaly committee (business) comprises the following members: Chairman of the committee would be Zubair Motiwala; Co-Chairperson Suraiya Ahmed Butt and Member (Customs-Policy), FBR, and Afaque Ahmad Qureshi, Member (IR-Policy), FBR.

Chairperson of anomaly body: FPCCI urges FBR chief to remove anomaly in notification

Members of the committee are Irfan lqbal Sheikh, President FPCCI, Mian Nauman Kabir, President LCCI, Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad, President Sarhad Chamber, Fida Hussain Dashti, President Quetta Chamber, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce; Ehsan A Malik, CEO Pakistan Business Council; Syed Anis Ahmed, President American Business Council, Abdul Rahim Nasir, Chairman APTMA; Khuram Mukhtar, Patron-in-Chief PETA and Abdul Aleem, Secretary-General OICCI.

The Terms of Reference (TORs) of the committee is to review the business-related anomalies identified and submitted and to advise the FBR on the removal of anomalies.

The committee may co-opt member(s) with consensus, if required.

Through another notification, the Anomaly Committee (Technical) would be headed by Ashfaq Tola, FCA FCMA. The Co-Chairpersons of the committee are Suraiya Ahmed Butt, Member (Customs-Policy) and Afaque Ahmad Qureshi, Member (IR -Policy), FBR.

Committee members included Asif Haroon, AF Fergusons & Co, Karachi; Abdul Qadir Memon, Patron Pakistan Tax Bar, Karachi; Muhammad Aurangzeb, Chairman, Pakistan Business Council, Karachi, Sadia Nazeer, FCA, Partner KPMG, Islamabad, Habib Fakhruddin CA, Rawalpindi, Saifullah, Partner Rafaqat Babar & Co, Vice President ICAP, Peshawar, and Kemal Hassan Siddiqui, Balochistan Tax Bar, Quetta. TORs of the committee is to review the anomalies identified and submit; and to advise the FBR on the removal of anomalies submitted on or before the close of office hours on June 20, 2022, to the co-chairperson, Anomaly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

