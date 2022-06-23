BJP nominates tribal, female politician for president

BHUBANESWAR, (India): A female Indian politician from a tribal community has been nominated as presidential candidate by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling nationalist party, officials said on Wednesday.

Gandhi’s grandson bows out of Indian presidential race

Droupadi Murmu, 64, a veteran politician who has held senior posts in the eastern state of Odisha, is almost certain to be elected as Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a majority in parliament and is likely to get the support of other parties in state assemblies, say political analysts.