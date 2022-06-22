ANL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.36%)
ASC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
ASL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.1%)
AVN 77.77 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (7.48%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.39%)
FFL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.82%)
FNEL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.39%)
GGGL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.47%)
GGL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.31%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.68%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
KEL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.49%)
KOSM 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.76%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.44%)
PACE 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.9%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.76%)
PRL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.3%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.03%)
TELE 11.53 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.5%)
TPL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.67%)
TPLP 21.23 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.33%)
TREET 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.31%)
TRG 78.85 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (6.55%)
UNITY 21.55 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.95%)
WAVES 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.72%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.38%)
YOUW 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.72%)
BR100 4,236 Increased By 96.9 (2.34%)
BR30 15,589 Increased By 723.5 (4.87%)
KSE100 42,526 Increased By 749 (1.79%)
KSE30 16,256 Increased By 301.5 (1.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Gandhi’s grandson bows out of Indian presidential race

AFP 22 Jun, 2022

NEW DELHI: The grandson of India’s independence leader Mahatma Gandhi has dropped out of the race to become president after his name was proposed by an alliance of opposition parties.

Gopalkrishna Gandhi, 77, a diplomat turned politician said he had declined the request of the 17-party alliance to be their nominee for the largely ceremonial role.

“I am most grateful to them. But having considered the matter deeply I see that the Opposition’s candidate should be one who will generate a national consensus and a national atmosphere beside Opposition unity,” Gandhi said in a statement on Monday.

National and state lawmakers are slated to vote on a new president on July 18.

The Indian head of state enjoys certain constitutional powers but largely acts on the advice of the government, making it more of a titular position.

But agreeing on a candidate and getting him or her elected would be a symbolic victory for India’s splintered opposition after eight years of rule by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP is likely to announce its own candidate this week and may again put forward the incumbent, Ram Nath Kovind, a member of India’s marginalised Dalit community, to serve another term. Gandhi, who was governor of West Bengal state between 2004 and 2009 after being appointed by the then-ruling Congress party, ran for vice-president in 2017 but lost out to a BJP candidate.

The paternal grandson of India’s freedom movement icon is considered a vocal critic of Modi’s Hindu nationalist policies and has accused the government of crushing dissent in the world’s largest democracy.

Indian presidential race Gopalkrishna Gandhi Gandhi’s grandson

Comments

1000 characters

Gandhi’s grandson bows out of Indian presidential race

Balochistan follows in the footsteps of Sindh: deficit budget

Subsidy waiver on use of HSD by power sector: ECC all set to consider PD’s proposal

Economic recovery: PM signals announcement of more tough decisions

ECC meeting to take up 13-point agenda today

Stability largely depends on emerging macroeconomic dynamics: SBP

FSR for CY21 unveiled: Financial system has performed well: SBP

Palm oil import sans from Indonesia: FBR abolishes 2pc additional duty

US firm offers coal supply on credit

Revenue collection target may be raised to Rs7.42trn

10pc RD imposed on motor spirit’s import till 30th

Read more stories