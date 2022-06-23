‘Branding Local Products’ exhibition held

HYDERABAD: A three days nano exhibition titled “Branding the Local Products” was organized at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Arts, Design and Heritages Jamshoro. Twenty students of Communication Design under the supervision of faculty member Muhammad Zaman Bhutto displayed their own created brands in the exhibition. Vice Chancellor SABS Prof Dr Bhai Khan Shar inaugurated the exhibition whereas the Vice-chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur Mir’s Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto paid visit to the exhibition.

The idea behind organizing such activity was to introduce innovative and latest branding trends for products available in market. The students designed logos, packaging and branded the products such as: pizza, kites, match box, thread, honey bee, gol gappay, traditional chunri (long scarf), Sindhi, Balochi turban, naan meal, rose water, lipstick, peshawari chappal, shawarma, gulab jamun sweet, bangles and surgical mask.

