ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
ASC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
ASL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.44%)
AVN 77.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.76%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
FFL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FNEL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
GGGL 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
GGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
GTECH 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.77%)
HUMNL 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
KEL 2.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.25%)
PIBTL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.94%)
TELE 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TPL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TPLP 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.63%)
TREET 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
TRG 77.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.9%)
UNITY 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
WAVES 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
YOUW 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,230 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,386 Decreased By -203.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 42,458 Decreased By -67.8 (-0.16%)
KSE30 16,259 Increased By 2.9 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Branding Local Products’ exhibition held

Recorder Report 23 Jun, 2022

HYDERABAD: A three days nano exhibition titled “Branding the Local Products” was organized at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Arts, Design and Heritages Jamshoro. Twenty students of Communication Design under the supervision of faculty member Muhammad Zaman Bhutto displayed their own created brands in the exhibition. Vice Chancellor SABS Prof Dr Bhai Khan Shar inaugurated the exhibition whereas the Vice-chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur Mir’s Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto paid visit to the exhibition.

The idea behind organizing such activity was to introduce innovative and latest branding trends for products available in market. The students designed logos, packaging and branded the products such as: pizza, kites, match box, thread, honey bee, gol gappay, traditional chunri (long scarf), Sindhi, Balochi turban, naan meal, rose water, lipstick, peshawari chappal, shawarma, gulab jamun sweet, bangles and surgical mask.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Exhibition Branding Local Products SABS University of Arts

Comments

1000 characters

‘Branding Local Products’ exhibition held

Steel sector: Amended finance bill may restore turnover tax adjustment

Progress made over FY23 budget: IMF

$2.3bn loan agreement signed with Chinese consortium: Miftah says inflows expected ‘within days’

PD on track over energy sector structural reforms with IMF

FBR achieves budgeted target of Rs5.829trn

FTA signing with GCC agreed

Banking sector: SBP announces steps aimed at conserving energy, fuel

‘KSA is assisting in getting another deferred oil facility through IDB’

Polling for Islamabad LG elections delayed

Anomaly Committees: Miftah visits FBR HQs where he reviews recommendations

Read more stories