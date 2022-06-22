ANL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
JGB 10-year futures fall despite moderate auction response

Reuters 22 Jun, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s 10-year bond futures fell on Wednesday after US bonds slipped on concerns over inflation, despite moderate response to the Bank of Japan’s regular bond-buying operations.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.14 point to 147.82, with a trading volume of 8,524 lots.

The central bank’s bond-buying operations saw a reasonably weak response for bonds with maturity of more than 25 years, however, the overall results were relatively firm, said a market participant at a domestic brokerage.

The drop in futures was limited as risk-on mode in overseas markets took a pause.

JGB yields rise despite ‘solid demand’ at 5-year auction

Asian stocks slipped across the board on Wednesday, failing to extend Wall Street’s rally as persistent worries about interest rates and inflation remained a key focus for investors.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.235%.

The 20-year JGB yield and the 30-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.930% and 1.250%, respectively.

Yields on shorter-ended notes well, with the two-year JGB yield falling 1.5 basis points to -0.085% and the five-year yield slipping 0.5 basis point to 0.070%.

The 40-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 1.310%.

JGB 10-year

