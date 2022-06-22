ANL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.36%)
ASC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
ASL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.1%)
AVN 77.77 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (7.48%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.39%)
FFL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.82%)
FNEL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.39%)
GGGL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.47%)
GGL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.31%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.68%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
KEL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.49%)
KOSM 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.76%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.44%)
PACE 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.9%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.76%)
PRL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.3%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.03%)
TELE 11.53 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.5%)
TPL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.67%)
TPLP 21.23 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.33%)
TREET 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.31%)
TRG 78.85 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (6.55%)
UNITY 21.55 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.95%)
WAVES 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.72%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.38%)
YOUW 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.72%)
BR100 4,236 Increased By 96.9 (2.34%)
BR30 15,589 Increased By 723.5 (4.87%)
KSE100 42,526 Increased By 749 (1.79%)
KSE30 16,256 Increased By 301.5 (1.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: TRM is closer to Maryam

“Shehbaz Sharif needs to take serious note of the Finance Minister…” “I will have you know that Shehbaz...
Anjum Ibrahim 22 Jun, 2022

“Shehbaz Sharif needs to take serious note of the Finance Minister…”

“I will have you know that Shehbaz Sharif isn’t into giving gag orders to anyone.”

“Why ever not?”

“No one listens to him. So he goes the indirect route — tells his elder brother to give a shut up call to his daughter and her band of merry men, that includes Javed Latif — a man who attacked Shehbaz Sharif’s narrative in favour of The Lady and…”

“One question baffles me: why is Javed Latif a member of the cabinet while TRM isn’t? I mean TRM is closer to Maryam Nawaz and is known to be her trainer…”

“TRM as in The Resident from Middlesex?”

“Yes.”

“Maybe his lack of success…”

“Ha ha, I will have you know that particular information has not yet been leaked.”

“You are being facetious. The Lady does gather large crowds…”

“Right, anyway when I said Shehbaz Sharif needs to take serious note of his Finance Minister I was not referring to a gag order. The guy loves to talk and no power on earth can effectively impose a gag order on him…”

“Not even Maryam Nawaz?”

“She wouldn’t want to make him ill! A gag order may well make him ill, I mean a guy who so obviously loves to be on television, loves to think he is at par with The Khan without realizing that the only ones who know his name are no more than one to two percent of Pakistanis while the entire country has heard of The Khan…”

“Delusions are a common ailment of all politicians, so if not a gag order than what?”

“Shehbaz Sharif must end the relief that his finance minister extended to his family business…”

“Tell me more.”

“He reduced custom duty on food colouring — a raw material used in the preparation of confectionary items — from 11 to 3 percent.”

“Does conflict of interest come under the amended National Accountability Bureau law!”

“Put up or shut up as a former British Prime Minister said before elections and lo and behold he shut everyone up once he won the elections contrary to all predictions.”

“Didn’t I just put up.”

“I would suggest shut up or else?”

“Else what?”

“Else the Finance Minister will get mad at you and become……”

“Hmmmmm.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz finance minister PARTLY FACETIOUS Javed Latif

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: TRM is closer to Maryam

Balochistan follows in the footsteps of Sindh: deficit budget

Subsidy waiver on use of HSD by power sector: ECC all set to consider PD’s proposal

Economic recovery: PM signals announcement of more tough decisions

ECC meeting to take up 13-point agenda today

Stability largely depends on emerging macroeconomic dynamics: SBP

FSR for CY21 unveiled: Financial system has performed well: SBP

Palm oil import sans from Indonesia: FBR abolishes 2pc additional duty

US firm offers coal supply on credit

Revenue collection target may be raised to Rs7.42trn

10pc RD imposed on motor spirit’s import till 30th

Read more stories