Court issues notices to suspects in Lahore assault case

LAHORE: A Sessions court on Tuesday issued notices to suspects in Minar-i-Pakistan Tiktoker assault case for July 17 after police submitted challan of the case. The court while proceeding with the trial of case also issued notice to tiktoker Ayesha Akram. The police submitted two challans of the case. In one case, tiktoker Ayesha is complainant while other challan is against a close companion of tiktoker Amir Sohail alias Rambo only for blackmailing and assaulting her.

Lorry Adda Police had registered the FIR against 400 unidentified persons for assaulting the complainant, molesting and stripping her clothes. The police later also arrested Ayesha’s team associate Rambo after she accused him of blackmailing.

Rambo however alleged that the tiktoker implicated him in the FIR after he rejected her idea of minting money from the arrested persons for their release.

