Navy observes World Hydrography Day

ISLAMABAD: With an aim to accentuate the significance of hydrography, to create awareness on the importance and its role towards rendering our waters safer to support maritime trade and accident free marine environment, Pakistan Navy observes the World Hydrography Day.

World Hydrography Day (WHD) is celebrated worldwide on 21 June every year to appreciate the work done in the field of hydrography in support of safe navigation at open seas and ports. Theme of World Hydrography Day for this year is “Hydrography – Contributing to the United Nations Ocean Decade.” The theme is designed to highlight the relevant contributions of hydrography as a discipline of applied sciences to the United Nations Decade of Ocean Sciences for sustainable development (2021-2030).

Pakistan Navy celebrates this day every year to underscore the importance of hydrography towards its share in all marine and maritime related activities.

