BD to issue tender to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat

Reuters 22 Jun, 2022

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s state grain buyer will issue an international tender to import 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat to replenish reserves, an official at the country’s grain purchasing agency said on Tuesday. The deadline for submission of price offers is July 5, the official said, adding the tender will be uploaded on its website later on Tuesday.

Bangladesh is among importers hit by disruptions to Ukrainian and Russian grain exports and surging prices of wheat and other commodities caused by the conflict between the two countries.

The country’s wheat imports suffered again after India imposed a ban on the grain.

Price offers in the latest wheat tender are sought on CIF liner out terms. These terms include ship unloading costs for the seller. Shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing.

The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel and is sought for shipment to two ports, Chattogram and Mongla. Bangladesh imports around 7 million tonnes of wheat to meet local demand.

