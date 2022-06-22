All businesses to remain closed on Sundays

LAHORE: As a part of the Punjab government’s energy conservation plan, all markets, plazas and businesses will be closed on Sundays. As per the notification issued by the Lahore district administration on Tuesday, Sunday will be observed as a closed day for all commercial markets, plazas, shops (wholesale or retail), shopping malls, bakeries and confectionaries, offices, store rooms, godown and warehouses in district Lahore as stipulated under section 6 of the Punjab Shops and Establishment Ordinance 1969.

All the relevant officials were instructed to convey this to all trade unions in their area and ensure the implementation of Sunday as a closed day. Commenting on the closures of shops, District Commissioner Lahore Omar Sher Chatha said that all markets will be closed on Sundays and that it was decided to close the markets of the city at 9 pm to save energy.

The DC instructed all assistant commissioners to inform the business community about the closure of markets on Sundays and ensure the closures of businesses on Sundays.

