ANL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.36%)
ASC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
ASL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.1%)
AVN 77.77 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (7.48%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.39%)
FFL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.82%)
FNEL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.39%)
GGGL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.47%)
GGL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.31%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.68%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
KEL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.49%)
KOSM 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.76%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.44%)
PACE 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.9%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.76%)
PRL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.3%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.03%)
TELE 11.53 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.5%)
TPL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.67%)
TPLP 21.23 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.33%)
TREET 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.31%)
TRG 78.85 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (6.55%)
UNITY 21.55 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.95%)
WAVES 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.72%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.38%)
YOUW 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.72%)
BR100 4,236 Increased By 96.9 (2.34%)
BR30 15,589 Increased By 723.5 (4.87%)
KSE100 42,526 Increased By 749 (1.79%)
KSE30 16,256 Increased By 301.5 (1.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Goldman Sachs raises probability of U.S. recession to 30% over next year

Reuters 21 Jun, 2022

Goldman Sachs sees a 30% chance of the U.S. economy tipping into recession over the next year, up from its previous forecast of 15%, amid record-high inflation and a weak macroeconomic backdrop fueled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The latest forecast comes about a week after the U.S. Federal Reserve rolled out its biggest rate hike since 1994 to stem a surge in inflation and as several other central banks also took aggressive steps to tighten monetary policy.

Goldman Sachs also downgraded its U.S. GDP estimates below consensus for the next two years to reflect the drag on the economy.

US economy has 40% chance of being in recession next year: BofA

“The Fed has front-loaded rate hikes more aggressively, terminal rate expectations have risen, and financial conditions have tightened further and now imply a substantially larger drag on growth — somewhat more than we think is necessary,” Goldman’s economists said in a note from late-Monday.

“We now see a 30% probability of entering a recession over the next year (vs. 15% previously) and a 25% conditional probability of entering a recession in the second year if we avoid one in the first year, implying a 48% cumulative probability at a two-year horizon (vs. 35% previously),” the economists said.

“We are increasingly concerned that the Fed will feel compelled to respond forcefully to high headline inflation and consumer inflation expectations if energy prices rise further, even if activity slows sharply,” the note said.

US Federal Reserve US economy Goldman Sachs US inflation US GDP US recession

Comments

1000 characters

Goldman Sachs raises probability of U.S. recession to 30% over next year

The fall continues: Rupee closes at 211.48 against US dollar

Govt may take more harsh decisions to improve economy: PM Shehbaz

Federal cabinet greenlights issuance of Sukuk bond

Aamir Liaquats’s body to be exhumed for post-mortem on June 23

Several Pakistani websites unavailable after Cloudflare global outage

ECP reserves verdict in PTI's foreign funding case

Egypt and Saudi Arabia sign 14 deals worth $7.7bn, says Saudi minister

Musk says there are still a few unresolved matters with Twitter deal

Dead rivers: The cost of Bangladesh's garment-driven economic boom

Gas diversion from CPPs: meeting to be held today

Read more stories