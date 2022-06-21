Aamir Liaquats’s body to be exhumed for post-mortem on June 23

A post-mortem of the late Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker and TV show host Dr Aamir Liaquat Husain will be performed on June 23, Aaj News reported. He was laid to rest on June 10 at the graveyard of the Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine in Karachi, which means his body will have to be exhumed in order for the autopsy to take place.

In this regard, a six-member medical board has been constituted.

On Saturday, a local court in Karachi had ordered a post-mortem of the late politician. The court ordered the police to ensure its direction is implemented after it heard a petition saying that Liaquat was a television celebrity and a politician and his sudden demise had raised doubts about how he had died.

Karachi court orders post-mortem of Dr Aamir Liaquat Husain

Husain passed away on June 9 after he was found unconscious at his home in Khudadad Colony. His funeral prayers were offered the next day, after an hours-long deadlock between police and his family over the matter of the autopsy.

While the police had maintained that they needed to conduct an autopsy under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure - which deals with procedures needed to be followed in cases of suicide and unnatural death - ex-wife Bushra Iqbal said Aamir’s children had decided against conducting an autopsy.

Eventually, the body was handed over to his family after a preliminary examination and submission of a report by the police surgeon.

Karachi DIG (West) Muqaddas Haider had earlier said that there were no signs of torture found on Aamir Liaquat’s body and that initial reports showed no foul play.

The medical board that will do the autopsy comprises Dr Summaiya, Jinnah Sindh Medical University HOD Dr Pervez Makhdoom, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital's additional police surgeon Dr Shahid Nizam, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical College professor Dr Hari Ram Lohana, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center's medico-legal officer Dr Muhammad Areeb Bakhai and Civil Hospital's medico-legal officer Dr Gulzar Ali Solangi.