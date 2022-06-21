ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
AVN 75.20 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (3.92%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.94%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.32%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
HUMNL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.78%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.13%)
MLCF 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
PACE 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.11%)
PRL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
PTC 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.61%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
TPLP 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.62%)
TREET 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.84%)
TRG 74.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.34%)
UNITY 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.02%)
WAVES 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
BR100 4,157 Increased By 18.2 (0.44%)
BR30 15,043 Increased By 177.2 (1.19%)
KSE100 41,899 Increased By 122 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,003 Increased By 49 (0.31%)
Sports

Dzalamidze says Georgia switch was for Olympics, Wimbledon just a bonus

Reuters 21 Jun, 2022

Russian-born tennis player Natela Dzalamidze said her decision to change nationality to Georgian was motivated by her desire to play at the Olympics and that being able to compete at Wimbledon was a bonus.

In April, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) banned Russian and Belarusian players from competing at Wimbledon due to the invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”. Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion.

Dzalamidze’s nationality is Georgian in Wimbledon’s entry list, allowing her to partner Serbian Aleksandra Krunic in the women’s doubles at the Grand Slam.

The WTA Tour said in a statement Dzalamidze had complied with the regulations for changing nationality. “In Natela’s case, she submitted a Georgian passport and ID as she has dual citizenship, and, as a result, her nationality has been officially changed within the WTA system,” it said. “This took place prior to the finalisation and release of the Wimbledon entry lists.”

Dzalamidze, whose father is Georgian, said the depth of Russian tennis and the country’s suspension from the Billie Jean King Cup, which players have to compete in to fulfil ITF participation requirements for the Olympics, led to the switch.

“My decision was made because I am focusing on my career and would like to have the chance to compete at the Olympic Games,” the 29-year-old told the Times.

Medvedev returns to number one with imminent Wimbledon ban

“The first discussion I had with the WTA was during Indian Wells at the beginning of March. “If I made the decision to play for Georgia and have a chance to play Wimbledon, why not? At the moment I have my best ranking and my perspective is now much better in Georgia.”

Wimbledon, which begins on June 27, has been stripped of its ranking points by the ATP and WTA Tours over its decision to exclude players from Russia and Belarus.

Natela Dzalamidze

