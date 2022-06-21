ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
AVN 75.25 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (3.99%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.94%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.32%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
HUMNL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.78%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.13%)
MLCF 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.03%)
PACE 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.11%)
PRL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
PTC 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.61%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
TPLP 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.62%)
TREET 28.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.8%)
TRG 74.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.34%)
UNITY 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.02%)
WAVES 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
BR100 4,156 Increased By 16.7 (0.4%)
BR30 15,042 Increased By 177.1 (1.19%)
KSE100 41,895 Increased By 117.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 16,000 Increased By 45.8 (0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Europe may shift back to coal

Reuters Updated 21 Jun, 2022

FRANKFURT/MILAN: Europe’s biggest Russian gas buyers were racing to find alternative fuel supplies on Monday and even looking at burning more coal to cope with reduced gas flows from Russia that threaten an energy crisis in winter if stores are not refilled.

The crisis and sky-high gas prices add to the headache facing policymakers already fretting about surging inflation and a dimming economic outlook. Italy’s Eni said it had been informed by Russia’s Gazprom that it would receive only part of its request for gas supplies on Monday, pushing the country closer to declaring a state of alert that will spark gas saving measures.

Germany, which has also faced lower Russian flows, announced on Sunday its latest plan to boost gas storage levels and said it could restart coal-fired power plants that it had aimed to phase out.

“That is painful, but it is a sheer necessity in this situation to reduce gas consumption,” said Economy Minister Robert Habeck, a member of the Green party that has pushed for a faster exit from coal, which produces more greenhouse gases.

“But if we don’t do it, then we run the risk that the storage facilities will not be full enough at the end of the year towards the winter season. And then we are blackmailable on a political level,” he said. Russia repeated on Monday that Europe only had itself to blame for the gas crisis, after the West imposed sanctions in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, a gas transit route to Europe, as well as a major wheat exporter.

Dutch front-month gas contract, the European benchmark, was trading around 124 euros ($130) on Monday, down from this year’s peak of 335 euros but still up more than 300% on its level a year ago, before prices started rocketing higher.

Eni joins giant Qatar gas project after Russian cuts

The chief executive of Germany’s largest power producer RWE , Markus Krebber, said power prices could take three to five years to fall back to lower levels.

Russian gas flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, the main route supplying Europe’s biggest economy, were still running at about 40% of capacity on Monday, even though they had edged up from the start of last week.

Ukraine, another transit route for Russian gas, said its pipelines could help fill any gap in supply via Nord Stream 1. Moscow has previously said it could not pump more through the pipelines that Ukraine has not already shut off.

GOING FOR COAL

Eni and German utility Uniper both said they were receiving less than their contracted Russian gas volumes, although Europe’s gas inventories are still filling - albeit more slowly. They stood at about 54% full on Monday against a European Union target of 80% by October and 90% by November.

Germany’s economy ministry said bringing back coal-fired power plants could add up to 10 gigawatts of capacity in case gas supply hit critical levels. A law related to the move goes to the upper house of parliament on July 8.

Alongside a shift back to coal, the latest German measures include an auction system starting in coming weeks to encourage industry to consume less gas and financial help for Germany’s gas market operator, via state lender KfW, to fill gas storage facilities faster.

Austria’s government agreed with utility Verbund on Sunday to convert a gas-fired power plant to use coal should restricted gas supplies lead to an energy emergency.

Germany and Italy are among the most reliant on Russian gas, but other European countries have also faced gas supply shortages while consumption has risen unusually high for the time of year after a heatwave boosted use of air conditioning.

Russia’s state-controlled Gazprom cut capacity last week along Nord Stream 1, a major pipeline supplying Germany and others, citing the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Germany’s Siemens Energy in Canada.

Europe coal gas prices economic outlook energy crisis Russian gas Italy’s Eni Russia’s Gazprom

Comments

1000 characters

Europe may shift back to coal

GSP+ extension: EU mission lands in Islamabad

Stalled IMF programme: Revival ‘in a day or two’, insists Miftah

President refuses to sign NAB bill as well

Five essential items: PM says the poor to get subsidy through USC

Gas diversion from CPPs: meeting to be held today

Commerce minister tells National Assembly: Russia-Ukraine war has caused fertilizer shortages

Govt to import 100MW of power from Iran for Gwadar

FE-25 deposits: SBP relaxes CRR requirements for certain banks

PSX to acquire 1,949,995 shares in CDC from IGI

Read more stories