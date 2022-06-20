ANL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
Pakistan

IHC dismisses case against Imaan Mazari after her apology

  • A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case related to 'abusing and defaming senior command of Pak Army'
BR Web Desk 20 Jun, 2022

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) accepted on Monday lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir's petition to dismiss a case filed against her by the Pakistan Army, it was reported.

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case related to “abusing and defaming the senior command of the Pakistan Army.”

During the hearing, Imaan's counsel said that her client had expressed "regret" over her words.

However, the counsel for the JAG branch maintained that Imaan should apologise for her statement in the press.

Earlier, the Judge Advocate General (JAG) branch of GHQ submitted an application for registration of a first information report (FIR) against Imaan with the Ramna police station under sections 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) and 138 (Abetment of act of insubordination by soldier) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR said Imaan had made a “derogatory and hatred” statement on May 21, the day her mother, former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, was arrested from outside her house in a land ownership and transfer case.

PTI leader Shireen Mazari produced before Islamabad High Court

The FIR said that her statements led to “ridicule and created hatred within the Pakistan Army, which made out a serious offence. In addition, she defamed the senior command of Pakistan Army as well. Such statements, made with the intent to cause and create unrest and chaos in the Pakistan Army which is also leading to the punishable offence.”

It also said her statement reflected her intent to cause fear and alarm among the public “thus inducing to commit offence against the state.”

Later, Imaan approached the IHC challenging the FIR and her lawyer contended that her client was being made a victim of ulterior motives and high-handedness of the complainant and others, who are highly influential.

IHC grants pre-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari

The counsel said that the FIR was ill-founded and allegations are absurd.

