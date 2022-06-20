Transportation of Thar coal: Railways link project to be initiated soon: minister

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Shaikh on Sunday said that Railways Link project would be started soon to transport Thar’s coal to other power plants across the country.

He said that a meeting had held with the Chairman of the Pakistan Railways Board and Railways senior officers in this regard in Islamabad.

He said that a 105 kilometres long Railways track would be laid from Thar Coal field to Chhor.

Imtiaz Shaikh said that the coal of Thar could be transported across the country by laying a track and a handsome amount of imported coal could be saved.