ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Credit Suisse rejects $515 million claim linked to fraudulent adviser

Reuters 19 Jun, 2022

ZURICH: Credit Suisse on Sunday rejected a claim by Russian businessman Vitaly Malkin for 500 million francs ($515.62 million) he linked to a former client adviser at the bank who was convicted of fraud.

The SonntagsZeitung reported that Malkin was pursuing the bank for the money following the conviction of Patrice Lescaudron.

A Geneva court in 2018 sentenced Lescaudron to five years imprisonment for abusing the trust of clients and putting in place a fraudulent scheme that brought him tens of millions of francs.

Responding to the newspaper report published on Sunday, Credit Suisse said in a statement: “Credit Suisse was recognised as the aggrieved party by all criminal authorities seized with this matter.”

“The criminal proceedings against the former relationship manager established that the former client did not suffer any damages resulting from the relationship manager’s criminal activities,” the bank added.

Credit Suisse flags second-quarter loss as investment bank drags

“Credit Suisse rejects all of the client’s allegations.”

Malkin could not immediately be reached for comment.

A Bermuda court ruled in March that former Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili and his family are due damages “substantially in excess of $500 million” from Credit Suisse’s local life insurance arm due to fraud committed by Lescaudron.

The bank has said it intends to appeal the verdict.

Judge Alexandra Banna said at Lescaudron’s 2018 sentencing that he was guilty of serious fraud and forgery in his handling of former clients, including Ivanishvili and Malkin, “over a very long period of eight years”.

Lescaudron admitted in court to having falsified trades and hidden mounting losses.

Credit Suisse Russian businessman fraudulent adviser Geneva court

Comments

1000 characters

Credit Suisse rejects $515 million claim linked to fraudulent adviser

FBR chairman explains importance of increase in tax rates for salaried people

Management crisis in NTDC costs country dearly

'Most-wanted TTP terrorist' arrested in Karachi: CTD

KE may not change number of its directors

Imran says he will announce future strategy today

Hydroelectric invoices: Wapda seeks help of PD to get payments from CPPA-G

‘I am good’: Biden falls from bike but is unhurt

The war in Ukraine could last ‘for years’: NATO chief

Gwadar airport to become operational by next year

Finance Bill 2022: Exemption to IPPs limited

Read more stories