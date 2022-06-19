ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Budget

Finance Bill 2022: Exemption to IPPs limited

Sohail Sarfraz 19 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad Saturday informed the Senate Standing Committee on Finance that the exemption to the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) has been limited to the lifecycle of the power project or 25 years period.

Chairman FBR Saturday explained to the Senate Standing Committee on Finance about the amendment relating to the profits and gains derived by a taxpayer from an electric power generation project setup in Pakistan on or after July 1, 1988.

Through the Finance Bill 2022, the FBR has added an explanation that for the removal of doubt it is clarified that exemption under this clause shall continue to remain available to those persons to whom exemption under this clause was available on or before June 30, 2021, before insertion of sixth proviso vide Finance Act, 2021. Provided further that the exemption under this clause shall be available for the lifecycle of the project or 25 years from the date of commencement of commercial production, whichever is earlier, it added.

Tax exemptions cost govt over Rs1.757trn

Under the Finance Bill 2022, a tax expert explained, in respect of tax exemption available to electric power generation projects, the legislature, through Finance Supplementary Act, 2022, specified a condition that such exemption would be available to persons who are issued letter of intent (LOI) by the Federal or Provincial Government by June 30, 2021 and who obtain letter of support (LOS) by June 30, 2023. Such legislative amendment led to the ambiguity/ debate as to whether Projects, where exemption was not dependent upon LOI and LOS under relevant power policy, stood excluded from scope of such exemption or not. In this background, through the Finance Bill, it is proposed to be clarified that the above exemption would remain available to persons who were exempt from tax on or before June 30, 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IPPs FBR taxpayers Federal Budget 2022 23 Finance Bill 2022 budget 2022 2023 Budget FY23 Senate Standing Committee on Finance

Comments

1000 characters

Finance Bill 2022: Exemption to IPPs limited

Management crisis in NTDC costs country dearly

KE may not change number of its directors

Hydroelectric invoices: Wapda seeks help of PD to get payments from CPPA-G

FATF challenge: Khar praises global partners, friends for support

FBR has played key role

Imran says he will announce future strategy today

Gwadar airport to become operational by next year

July-May mobile phone imports soar 4.62pc to $1.946bn

Students to be offered more scholarships: Rs112bn set aside for Balochistan in FY23 budget

Read more stories