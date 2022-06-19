ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
Korean surgeons explain latest methods of spine surgery

Recorder Report 19 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: A five-member team of Korean Orthopedic Surgeons shared their experiences with the Pakistani doctors on modern methods of treatment of Spine Surgery, here at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

Operations of those patients undergoing spine treatment were performed. This effort was aimed at providing latest surgical techniques and procedures by surgeons apart from benefitting from latest trends so that young doctors can adopt this advanced technology in their day to day treatment of patients of spines.

Talking to the participants, Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said that the internationally renowned Korean specialists and medical experts has provided an opportunity to young consultants to learn about different new innovations which are useful in their future professional life.

Prof. of Orthopedic LGH, Mian Muhammad Hanif said that the course was organized by Pakistan Association of Spine Surgeons and in collaboration with Korean University of Medicine in which five doctors led by Korean University Prof. Seung Woo Suh participated.

Talking to the media, Prof. Al-freed Zafar hoped that this workshop would enhance the knowledge and skills of local doctors which would directly benefit the patients and the doctors of Spine Surgery.

LGH Korean surgeons spine surgery Korean Orthopedic Surgeons

