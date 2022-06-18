ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Medvedev beats Otte to reach Halle final

AFP 18 Jun, 2022

HALLE WESTFALEN: Daniil Medvedev dashed the dreams of Germany’s Oscar Otte of winning a title on home soil as the world number one beat him 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 on Saturday to reach the final of the Halle grass court event.

Medvedev will play the winner of the match between mercurial Australian Nick Kyrgios and fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.

The top seed needed 65 minutes to win the opening set, helped as his opponent double-faulted on a set point.

Medvedev sealed victory on his first match point after 96 minutes, delivering his eighth ace.

Medvedev returns to number one with imminent Wimbledon ban

“It was hot (32 Celsius/89.6 Fahrenheit), tough conditions,” said Medvedev.

“After he served for the set, I improved in the tiebreaker and into the second set; I put pressure on him.

“Reaching the final is not everything, I want to show my best tennis and win the title.”

Medvedev is seeking his first trophy since ending Novak Djokovic’s chances for a calendar-year Grand Slam last September with victory in the US Open final.

US Open Daniil Medvedev Germany’s Oscar Otte Halle grass court

Comments

1000 characters

Medvedev beats Otte to reach Halle final

Pakistan a step away from exiting FATF's grey-list: Khar

President Alvi underscores need to explore development opportunities in GB

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Sikh temple in Kabul

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire in North Waziristan: ISPR

Fined for 'cartelisation': Sugar sector tops list of penalties imposed by CCP

Saudi crown prince to visit Egypt, Jordan ahead of Turkey

Bitcoin drops below $20,000 to lowest since December 2020

Karachi court orders post-mortem of Dr Aamir Liaquat Husain

Cellular mobile operators for reducing customs duty on fibre-optic cable, taxes

41 dead, millions stranded as floods hit Bangladesh, India

Read more stories