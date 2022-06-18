ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
President Alvi underscores need to explore development opportunities in GB

  • Says region gifted with huge tourism potential but requires a skilled workforce
BR Web Desk 18 Jun, 2022

President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday underlined the need to explore new avenues for the development of Gilgit Baltistan (GB), saying that the region was gifted with huge tourism potential, APP reported.

During a meeting with civil society members of Gilgit Baltistan, the president expressed optimism about Pakistan’s progress and development.

Giving an example of the country's potential, he said that during the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan showed its capability when compared with the rest of the world.

Minister highlights investment opportunities in G-B

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khursheed Khan was also present during the meeting.

The president said that the region possesses immense tourism potential but lacked a skilled workforce.

"For the development and progress of the area, they would require a skilled lot to effectively utilize the available resources," he added.

He also assured the audience that a suitable and able candidate would be appointed to the post of vice-chancellor of Baltistan University to ensure quality education and oversee professional matters.

The president also assured that in other districts of Gilgit Baltistan, university campuses of Karakorum and Baltistan universities would be established.

He also stressed upon provision of required resources for the development of Gilgit Baltistan.

