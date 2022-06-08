ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
Pakistan

Minister highlights investment opportunities in G-B

Recorder Report 08 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Gilgit-Baltistan Provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Kazim Maisam has said that investment could be made in Gilgit-Baltistan in the field of hydro power and there was scope for investment in increasing exports of fresh fruits.

Speaking at a meeting of Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industry (FBATI), he informed that potential exist to generate 50,000 MW of electricity on a monthly basis by utilizing the water resources of Gilgit-Baltistan but only 5,000 MW of electricity is being generated.

He said that Attabad, Skardu and Chilas are the most suitable areas for tourism and legislation is being enacted to provide land to the hotel industry in these areas, after which there are vast opportunities to invest in the services sector.

Muhammad Kazim Maisam also invited the industrialists to visit Gilgit-Baltistan.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between FBATI and the Gilgit-Baltistan government on the occasion.

President FBATI Haroon Shamsi said that the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly has started the process of reforms so that the natural resources of the region can be utilized.

The industrialists participating in the meeting also asked questions regarding investment and availability of infrastructure in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Gilgit Baltistan Muhammad Kazim Maisam Investment opportunities in GB FBATI

