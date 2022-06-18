Pakistan
Woman, 2 kids die of cholera in Barkhan
18 Jun, 2022
QUETTA: Cholera outbreak on Friday claimed lives of three people, including two children and a woman, in Vitakari Marree Bohari area of Barkhan district.
