Pakistan LNG disqualifies two bids for July LNG spot cargo delivery

KARACHI: Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) said on Friday it had disqualified for technical reasons the two bids it received for a tender seeking one spot cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery in early July.

PLL had sought the cargo for a July 3-4 delivery in a tender advertised this week.

An offer from TotalEnergies was disqualified because it did not submit a bid bond and the ENOC Singapore bid was disqualified because it did not provide “proof of delivery of eight LNG cargoes”, PLL said in documents on its website.

PLL is expected to issue a fresh tender in coming days for the cargo, an industry source said.

Pakistan is dealing with fuel shortages, particularly in its power sector, as electricity consumption spikes in summer months. Power outages have been reported across the country.