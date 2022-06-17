ANL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.43%)
ASC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
ASL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
AVN 73.85 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.64%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.65%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
GGGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
GGL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 2.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.78%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (12.54%)
PIBTL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
PRL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 34.15 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.3%)
TELE 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
TPL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
TPLP 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
TREET 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.85%)
TRG 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.16%)
UNITY 20.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.42%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.13%)
YOUW 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.53%)
BR100 4,179 Increased By 31.5 (0.76%)
BR30 15,027 Increased By 102.7 (0.69%)
KSE100 41,967 Increased By 237.3 (0.57%)
KSE30 16,048 Increased By 109.8 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China’s Xi to host virtual summit for BRICS emerging economies

AFP 17 Jun, 2022

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping will host a virtual summit with top leaders from Russia, India, Brazil and South Africa next week, marking the first such meeting since the Ukraine crisis unfolded.

The influential club of BRICS emerging economies formed in 2009 is home to more than 40 percent of the global population and accounts for nearly a quarter of the world’s gross domestic product.

Three of its members – China, India and South Africa – have abstained from voting on a UN resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

China and India have strong military links with Russia and purchase significant amounts of its oil and gas.

Xi assures Putin of China’s support for Russian ‘sovereignty, security’

Xi in a call Wednesday assured his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that China will support Moscow’s core interests in “sovereignty and security” – leading Washington to warn Beijing it risked ending up “on the wrong side of history”.

South Africa, one of the few African countries wielding diplomatic influence outside the continent, has also refused to condemn the Russian military action, to safeguard important economic ties.

Xi will chair the virtual BRICS summit on June 23, state news agency Xinhua said Friday, citing Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

This year’s theme focuses on “fostering high-quality BRICS partnerships (and) ushering in a new era for global development”, Hua said.

China said at a BRICS foreign ministers meeting in May that it wants other emerging economies to join the grouping, though it is unclear whether new members have been invited.

“China proposes to start the BRICS expansion process, explore the criteria and procedures for the expansion, and gradually form a consensus,” Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said.

India South Africa Ukraine Xi Jinping Russian rouble Wang Yi Russian oil BRICS

Comments

1000 characters

China’s Xi to host virtual summit for BRICS emerging economies

PTI’s ‘big show’ against price hike, inflation on 19th

Exports up 27.89pc: Jul-May imports soar 44.51pc to $72.297bn YoY

Govt in talks with IMF on daily basis: Aisha

Local, foreign loans critical to meeting financial needs: Ahsan

IMF says didn’t ask Pakistan to renegotiate CPEC IPP deals

Q2 FY21-22 QTA: Nepra okays Rs1.55/unit hike for Discos

Bilawal for economic engagement with India

Rs5/unit power relief withdrawn

Q3FY22: E-banking transactions soar to Rs35.422trn

Issuance of PIBs, Sukuks: MoF asks PD to coordinate with its Debt Wing

Read more stories